Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCS opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

