Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $1,562,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $128.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.