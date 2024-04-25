Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. 162,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,797. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.