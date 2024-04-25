Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance
FTEC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. 162,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,797. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $159.43.
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.