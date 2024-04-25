Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.50. 5,045,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,101. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

