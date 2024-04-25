M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.15

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from M&G Credit Income Investment’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MGCI stock opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.19) on Thursday. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 83.40 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,832.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 92.28.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

