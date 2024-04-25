Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,660.00

Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £116.60 ($144.02) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 50320500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.20 ($1.44).

Mitie Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,660.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 117,994 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). In other news, insider Phillip Bentley bought 117,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($153,030.76). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £9,793.71 ($12,096.97). 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

