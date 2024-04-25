Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases C$11,224.50 in Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$11,224.50.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,172.16.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,762.30.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Sime Armoyan purchased 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,060.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$51,383.81.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 21,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$111,405.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,256.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 7,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,898.55.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Sime Armoyan acquired 23,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,430.00.
Shares of MRT.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.34. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.70. The company has a market cap of C$342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
