MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 12.5%

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 126,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 178,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

