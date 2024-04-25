Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.39

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 8140144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,407,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 210,982 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 658,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,520,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after acquiring an additional 360,390 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,134 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

