Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

