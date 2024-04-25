Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $9.07 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $6,954.88 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,796.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.44 or 0.00742980 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00130756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00041282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00103886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,647,196 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

