Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 118 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Repligen were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $167.86 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 233.14, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day moving average is $173.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.