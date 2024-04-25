Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $275.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.53 and its 200 day moving average is $239.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $196.74 and a twelve month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.