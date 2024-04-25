Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 3,389 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 224.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,752. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

