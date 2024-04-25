Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,949,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

