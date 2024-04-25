Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Mark Butcher Sells 5,000 Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.76), for a total value of £19,250 ($23,777.17).

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

Redde Northgate stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 380.50 ($4.70). 513,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56. The company has a market cap of £860.31 million, a PE ratio of 676.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Redde Northgate plc has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.83) and a one year high of GBX 395.74 ($4.89).

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

