Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHLRF remained flat at $271.33 during trading hours on Thursday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $271.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.05.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

