Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $632,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 28,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,280. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

