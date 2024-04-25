Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,030,000 after buying an additional 64,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 22.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.30. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

