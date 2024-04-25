Short Interest in Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Expands By 400.0%

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wishpond Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WPNDF traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.39. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129. Wishpond Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

About Wishpond Technologies

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. provides online business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities. It also offers proprietary cloud-based software, an AI powered website for lead generation, marketing automation, and analytics, including landing pages, social promotions, website pop-ups, online forms, lead activity tracking, and email marketing; and a range of integrated marketing services, such as campaign design and management, online advertising, search engine optimization, landing page design, and others.

