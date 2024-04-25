South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,332 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

