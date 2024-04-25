Rush Enterprises, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 31.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RUSHA stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 44,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,494. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

