South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 470,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

