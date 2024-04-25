South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $275.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.27.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.