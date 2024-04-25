South Dakota Investment Council Takes $1.80 Million Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Reliance by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Reliance by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $313.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.25.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.