Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,391 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

LULU stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,732. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

