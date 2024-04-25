Syon Capital LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 33,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $571.73. 1,183,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.06. The firm has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

