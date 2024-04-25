Syon Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,065. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

