The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after buying an additional 1,210,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12,722.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 331,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after buying an additional 157,443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,503,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SJM traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.09. 211,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

