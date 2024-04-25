Trisura Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.63.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$43.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.67. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

