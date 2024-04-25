US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 63,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.
About US Nuclear
