US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCLE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 63,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. US Nuclear has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.15.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

