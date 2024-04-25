Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.23. Waldencast shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 5,359 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after purchasing an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Waldencast by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Waldencast by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waldencast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Waldencast by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

