Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Winland Trading Down 1.1 %

WELX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.