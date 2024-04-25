Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Update

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Winland Trading Down 1.1 %
WELX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.34.
Winland Company Profile
