Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $112.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $100.13 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $1,023,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.