Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BEN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

