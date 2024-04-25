W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
NYSE:WRB opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
