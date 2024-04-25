Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 364.3% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FLC stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

