Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,002 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNGL stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

