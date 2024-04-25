Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 78.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

