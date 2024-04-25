Wynn Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,798,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 225,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

