ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

ADT has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 142,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

