ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
ADT has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 142,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
