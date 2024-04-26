Arch Resources’ (ARCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $165.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,298,226.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.