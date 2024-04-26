Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

