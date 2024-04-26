AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.25 EPS.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
