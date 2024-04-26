Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after acquiring an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after buying an additional 102,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $489,178,000 after acquiring an additional 293,464 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

