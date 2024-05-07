AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s current price.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AECOM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

