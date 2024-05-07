Sapient Capital LLC Invests $276,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in McKesson by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,969,000 after acquiring an additional 272,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $533.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $364.08 and a 52 week high of $544.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.71.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.