Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 950 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $342.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.93. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

