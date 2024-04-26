Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29.95 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,263.59 billion and $29.95 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $64,172.98 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.00746900 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00102495 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,690,418 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

