BMO Capital Markets Increases Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $62.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at $570,385.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 2,347 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $141,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

